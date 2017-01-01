Volkswagen Set To Plead Guilty In U.S. Emissions Case

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S., according to reports.

The automaker agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines and penalties in January but that deal still must be approved by a federal judge, and an executive representing the company is expected to appear in court.



Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests.

In January, Volkswagen said it agreed with the U.S. government to resolve criminal and federal environmental and other civil claims against the company relating to the diesel matter.

As part of that resolution, Volkswagen agreed to pay penalties and fines totaling $4.3 billion and to a series of measures to further strengthen its compliance and control systems, including the appointment of an independent monitor for a period of three years.

