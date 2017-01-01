Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

12:01a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



Advertisement

The Australian dollar rose to a 3-day high of 86.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.24.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7524, 1.4074 and 1.0159 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7503, 1.4092 and 1.0136, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.36 against the euro and 1.02 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



