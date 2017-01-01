Fraport: FRA Passenger Traffic Rises In February, Despite Leap-year Effect

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that FRA welcomed more than four million passengers in the month of February, 1 percent higher than last year.

The passenger growth trend experienced during the last three months at FRA also continued in the reporting month, despite the special effect resulting from the additional leap day in February 2016. Without this leap-year effect, passenger numbers at FRA would have seen even faster growth of 4.9 percent.



FRA's Cargo throughput rose 1.3 percent to 161,765 metric tons in February. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs declined 5.3 percent year-on-year to about 2.1 million metric tons, while the number of aircraft movements contracted 4.1 percent to a total of 32,706 takeoffs and landings. The company noted that the decline of MTOWS and aircraft movements is largely attributable to the leap-year effect.

Fraport's international airport portfolio reported mixed results in the month.

Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia achieved a 15.4 percent rise in traffic to 89,995 passengers. At Lima Airport in the Peruvian capital, traffic advanced 5.9 percent to almost 1.6 million passengers.

The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast welcomed 37,614 passengers on a combined basis, up 7.9 percent year-on-year.

Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera registered a decline of 9.4 percent, and Hanover Airport in northern Germany droped 6.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

