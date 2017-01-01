UBS Details CEO Compensation For 2016

1:56a.m.

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS) published its Annual Report 2016 providing detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment for fiscal 2016. According to the annual report, the Group CEO's annual base salary for 2016 was CHF 2.5 million and has remained unchanged since his appointment in 2011. The BoD approved the proposal by the Compensation Committee to grant Ermotti a performance award of CHF 10.9 million, bringing his total compensation for the year (excluding benefits and contributions to his retirement benefit plan) to CHF 13.4 million. In the previous fiscal year, the performance award for Ermotti was CHF 11.5 million.



For 2016, performance awards for GEB members and the Group CEO were, on average, 3.3 times their fixed compensation (excluding benefits and contributions to retirement benefit plans).

The other GEB members received a salary of CHF 1.5 million (or local currency equivalent), also remained unchanged since 2011. The aggregate performance award pool for the GEB, which increased from 10 to 12 full-time equivalent members, was CHF 71.9 million for 2016. On a per capita basis, the performance award decreased by 16% compared with 2015.

At the AGM 2017, shareholders will vote on the aggregate 2016 total variable compensation for the GEB. The BoD intends to propose to the shareholders an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.60 in line with the ordinary dividend for 2015.

