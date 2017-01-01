European Shares Seen Firm Ahead Of US Jobs Data

2:10a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mostly higher on Friday as investors await the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day for clues into the timing of any further rate increases.

After a blockbuster private-sector jobs report earlier this week, the official report from the Labor Department is expected to show that employment increased by about 195,000 jobs in February, down compared to January's 227,000. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.

The dollar held firm, hitting a six-week high against the yen, as traders priced in a 25 bps rate hike at the Fed's March 14-15 meeting and a Republican U.S. health plan to overall the healthcare system cleared its first hurdles in Congress on Thursday.



Advertisement

Oil prices edged up in Asian deals after falling about 2 percent on Thursday to extend Wednesday's slide of more than 5 percent. Asian stocks are trading mostly higher as South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled to uphold the impeachment of the country's president, Park Geun-hye.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with industrial output and foreign trade figures from the U.K. slated to be released later in the day.

In corporate news, Wirecard said that it successfully completed the acquisition of the business of Citi Prepaid Card Services.

Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported that FRA welcomed more than four million passengers in the month of February, 1 percent higher than last year.

According to media reports, Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court today to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended largely unchanged as oil prices sank below $50 a barrel for the first time this year, the jobs report loomed and investors looked for cues from next week's Fed meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday, with banks riding high after ECB President Mario Draghi played down deflationary concerns and said risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have become less pronounced.

The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



