German Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since 2011

2:48a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in February, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, following a 4 percent increase in January.

This was the fifth consecutive rise in prices. A similar faster growth was last registered in August 2011.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent in February versus a 0.8 percent rise in January.

