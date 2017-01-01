Mar 10, 3:24 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

German Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since 2011

2:48a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in February, data from Destatis showed Friday.

Advertisement

Wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, following a 4 percent increase in January.

This was the fifth consecutive rise in prices. A similar faster growth was last registered in August 2011.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent in February versus a 0.8 percent rise in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like this site?