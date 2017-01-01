Shell CFO Simon Henry Resigns; Announces Remuneration Details

3:06a.m.

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced Friday that Simon Henry stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the company with effect from March 9.



Advertisement

He will repatriate to his base country, the United Kingdom, and become an employee of Shell International Limited, with effect from April 1. The company noted that Henry remains available to the incoming Chief Financial Officer and to the Shell Board to assist with the transition and will leave employment with the Shell group on June 30.

The company also announced his remuneration details. The company announced payment for loss of office of a gross payment of 2.29 million euros, equivalent to one times annual pay . The payment for loss of office will be phased in six equal monthly instalments, and outstanding payments will be reduced by 50% if Henry resumes an equivalent full time executive role in that period.

An annual bonus of 1.35 million euros gross in relation to performance year 2016 has been disclosed in the 2016 Director's Remuneration Report. 50% of this bonus was deferred into the Deferred Bonus Plan.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



