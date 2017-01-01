Finland Trade Deficit Widens In January

4:09a.m.

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap widened slightly in January from a year ago, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



Advertisement

The trade deficit rose to EUR 455 million in January from EUR 430 million in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports jumped 27.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports grew by 25.0 percent.

Exports to EU member states surged 26.0 percent annually in January and those to non-EU countries climbed by 29.0 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



