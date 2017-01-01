DAX Extends Gains As Trade Data Brings Cheer

4:35a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose on Friday, as oil prices steadied after two days of huge losses and investors continued to respond positively to the more upbeat assessment of the euro zone outlook provided by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday.

Sentiment was also boosted after official data showed Germany's exports recovered and import growth accelerated in January from the previous month.

German exports beat estimates to rise 2.7 in January, in contrast to a 2.8 percent fall in December. Imports also grew at a faster pace of 3 percent, helping the seasonally adjusted trade surplus edge up to 18.5 billion euros from 18.3 billion euros in December.



Another report showed that German wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, the most in more than five years, following a 4 percent increase in January.

The benchmark DAX was up 55 points or 0.46 percent at 12,033 in opening deals after rising 0.1 percent the previous day.

Wirecard shares rallied 3.5 percent. The company said that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the business of Citi Prepaid Card Services.

Fraport gained about 1 percent. The owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport reported that FRA welcomed more than four million passengers in the month of February, 1 percent higher than last year.

Volkswagen rose over 1 percent on reports that it would appear in court today to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S.

Insurer Allianz added 0.8 percent after unveiling a reshuffle of senior executives and board members.

