CAC 40 Rises On Growth Optimism

4:52a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Friday, as oil prices rebounded from three-month lows hit overnight and upbeat comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on the economy and inflation spurred optimism about the economic outlook.

While pledging to keep the bank's aggressive stimulus policy at least until the end of the year, Draghi on Thursday said the risks of deflation have "largely disappeared'' and the inflation outlook has improved.



Meanwhile, with French industrial output data coming in below expectations, investors looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due out later in the day for further direction.

French industrial production slid 0.3 percent in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent. In December, production had fallen 1.1 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.57 percent at 5,010 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday.

