FTSE 100 Pares Gains After Weak Data

5:17a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Friday as a slight uptick in oil prices lifted energy stocks and Britain's biggest telecoms group BT finally reached an agreement with the industry regulator Ofcom over the legal separation of its infrastructure division, Openreach.

The FTSE 100 was up 29 points or 0.41 percent at 7,344 in late opening deals, on track to snap a six-session losing streak.



The benchmark index pared some early gains after data showed U.K. industrial output shrank in January following two months of growth.

BT Group jumped 4.5 percent after agreeing to legally split its infrastructure unit.

Oil major Tullow Oil rose over 2 percent, Royal Dutch Shell advanced 1.5 percent and BP Plc gained about 1 percent as oil prices rebounded from three-month lows hit overnight.

William Hill shares added 1.5 percent. The bookmaker has appointed Philip Bowcock as CEO with immediate effect, ending a nine-month-long search for a permanent CEO.

Among the worst performers, real estate investment trust Segro fell 4 percent after buying the remaining 50 percent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture it does not already own from the Aviva Group Entities.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

