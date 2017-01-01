Southwest Airlines Feb. Traffic Up 1.1%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in February 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent from the 8.6 billion RPMs flown in February 2016. Capacity, measured in Available seat miles (ASMs), increased 1.2 percent to 11.0 billion in February 2017, compared with 10.9 billion ASMs, prior year. February load factor was 79.0 percent, which was flat compared with last year.



Based on these results and current trends, the company now estimates first-quarter operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in the two to three percent range, as compared with first quarter 2016.

