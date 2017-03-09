DGAP-DD: Elanix Biotechnologies AG (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.03.2017 / 12:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Anthony Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Abigael Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Elanix Biotechnologies AG
b) LEI
391200SYNFFL0NPAJK90
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 28,682 shares (capital increase with subscription rights)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 4.20 EUR 120464.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 4.2000 EUR 120464.4000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-09; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG Domstr. 22 14482 Potsdam Germany
33461 10.03.2017
