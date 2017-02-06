DGAP-DD: Elanix Biotechnologies AG (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2017 / 13:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Anthony Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Abigael Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Elanix Biotechnologies AG

b) LEI

391200SYNFFL0NPAJK90

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description- subscription rights (ISIN DE000A2DAP18) :

b) Nature of the transaction

grant of 22,782 subscription rights within capital increase (subsequent notification after exceeding de minimis limit)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG Domstr. 22 14482 Potsdam Germany

End of News DGAP News Service

33463 10.03.2017

