Stocks May Rise After Strong Jobs

9:19a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stocks were set to rise Friday morning after strong jobs data.



The U.S. added 235,000 new jobs in February and that unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent.

Canada's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in two years as 15,300 new jobs were added.

However, crude oil is hovering near its lowest in a months, having dropped tp $49 a barrel.

