DGAP-DD: QSC AG (english)

9:21a.m.

DGAP-DD: QSC AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2017 / 15:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Felix Last name(s): Höger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

QSC AG

b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.580 EUR 4740.00 EUR 1.582 EUR 3164.00 EUR 1.586 EUR 3172.00 EUR 1.587 EUR 3174.00 EUR 1.609 EUR 3218.00 EUR 1.609 EUR 3218.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.5912 EUR 20686.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGRM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: QSC AG Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55 50829 Cologne Germany Internet: www.qsc.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33513 10.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



