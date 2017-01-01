Kasich Calls For Bipartisanship On Obamacare Replacement

10:14a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting that the Republican plan to unilaterally repeal and replace Obamacare will further divide the nation, Ohio Governor John Kasich has urged the GOP to work with Democrats to reform healthcare.

Kasich accused Republicans of using the same tactics Democrats used to push the Affordable Care Act through Congress in 2010.

"Americans are relying on leaders in Washington to fix health care, not engage in yet another unproductive partisan standoff," Kasich wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Friday.



He added, "A true and lasting reform of the health insurance system must be accomplished by bringing the two sides together, not by replacing one divisive wedge with another."

Kasich, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, pointed to his bipartisan efforts as chairman of the House Budget Committee in the 1990s.

The Ohio governor also argued that the GOP plan to phase out expanded Medicaid coverage without a viable alternative is counterproductive and unnecessarily puts states' ability to treat the drug-addicted, mentally ill and working poor at risk.

Kasich said members of Congress should listen to governors like himself who have reformed Medicaid programs to control costs while covering more people.

Curbing federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid has been one of the key sticking points in the early debate over the House Republican plan to replace Obamacare.

More conservative lawmakers want the Medicaid expansion to be phased out sooner, while some Republican Senators have said the cuts will prevent them from supporting the bill.

"If both sides work together, we can fix Obamacare in a way that preserves coverage, stabilizes the market, reforms Medicaid and controls costs," Kasich wrote.

He added, "It's time for Republicans and Democrats to end the civil war over health care and fight for all Americans. That's how big and necessary change can happen."

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

