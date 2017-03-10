DGAP-DD: QSC AG (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2017 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Udo Last name(s): Faulhaber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

QSC AG

b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5911 EUR 22275.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.5911 EUR 22275.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETA

10.03.2017

Language: English Company: QSC AG Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55 50829 Cologne Germany Internet: www.qsc.de

