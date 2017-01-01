Bill To Stop Aid To Countries Not Accepting Criminal Immigrants Introduced

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Republican member of the US House Of Representatives has introduced legislation suspending U.S. Foreign Aid to countries that deny or delay accepting their criminal aliens that have been ordered removed from the United States.

The bill, introduced by Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah), also requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to submit a report to Congress once a year that lists the countries refusing to allow their criminal citizens to return.



In some cases, these criminal aliens have gone on to commit other crimes after their release. For instance, China refused to accept a criminal Chinese citizen after he was arrested for assault and ordered deported. The criminal alien stayed in the U.S. and later murdered the same woman he assaulted.

"I find it appalling that we continue to send foreign aid dollars to countries that are actively putting Americans at risk by refusing to accept their criminal aliens, especially when our own country is so deeply in debt," said Grothman. "My bill shifts our immigration system back in the right direction and halts America's condoning of this bad behavior," he added.

The U.S. has tens of thousands of criminal immigrants that are ordered deported, yet their home countries refuse to take them back. Instead, these criminal immigrants are released back into the U.S., posing a dangerous threat to American citizens.

According to the DHS and the Department of State, more than 20 countries have refused to accept their criminal citizens back into their borders.

