Most Americans Oppose Laws Restricting Transgender Bathroom Rights

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans oppose laws preventing transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity, according to the results of a poll by the Public Religion Research Institute.

Fifty-three percent of Americans oppose laws requiring transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond to their sex at birth, while 39 percent favor such laws.

The poll found a significant partisan divide on the issue, with 65 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of independents opposed to the laws but 59 percent of Republicans in favor.



The release of the poll results comes after the U.S. Supreme Court avoided a high-profile showdown over transgender student rights and sent a case involving a Virginia high school student back to a lower court.

The decision by the Supreme Court vacated the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision in favor of transgender teen Gavin Grimm.

Grimm, who was born as a girl but identifies as a boy, is seeking the right to use the boys' bathroom and locker room in his high school.

The Supreme Court cited the Trump administration's decision to rescind federal guidelines that gave transgender students the right to use facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

Meanwhile, the poll found broad public support for laws protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations and housing.

Seventy percent of Americans favor laws that would provide these protections to LGBT people, while 26 percent oppose such laws.

The poll also showed that support for same-sex marriage has climbed to 63 percent from 52 percent in a poll conducted in 2013.

The PRRI survey of 2,031 adults was conducted between February 10th and 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

