Schwarzenegger Reportedly Considering Running For Senate

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former California Governor and action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly considering running for Senate in 2018.

Several Republican political insiders in California told Politico that Schwarzenegger is mulling running for the seat currently held by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.



According to Politico, Schwarzenegger spokesman Daniel Ketchell did not rule out a possible Senate run when asked to respond to the speculation.

"Right now Gov. Schwarzenegger's focus is on using his platform to bring some sensibility and coherency to Washington by fighting for redistricting reform, like we did in California," Ketchell said. "We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish that."

While Schwarzenegger ran for Governor of California as a Republican, the Politico report said he may run for Senate as an independent.

The possibility of Schwarzenegger running for Senate comes amid a public feud between the "Terminator" star and President Donald Trump.

A veteran Republican strategist told Politico a Senate campaign would give Schwarzenegger the "stage to jam Trump for the next 16 months."

However, a separate report from the Los Angeles Times threw cold water on the speculation, with a source telling the paper the report is not true.

