Crude Oil Plunged 9.1% This Week

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continue to fall Friday, extending steep weekly losses on demand concerns, a U.S. supply glut and a strong dollar.

April West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $48.49 a barrel, having plunged 9.1 percent this week.



The US oil rig count rose for an eighth straight week to the highest level since 2015, according to Baker Hughes.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 235,000 jobs in February after surging up by a revised 238,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 195,000 jobs compared to the addition of 227,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

