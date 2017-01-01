Treasuries Close Modestly Higher Following Choppy Session

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower in recent sessions, treasuries showed a lack of direction during trading on Friday before closing modestly higher.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line in morning trading before remaining positive in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 1.6 basis points to 2.582 percent.

The modest drop by the ten-year yield came after it climbed to its highest closing level in well over two years in the previous session.

The choppy trading seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of February.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 235,000 jobs in February after surging up by a revised 238,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 195,000 jobs compared to the addition of 227,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.7 percent in February from 4.8 percent in January, matching expectations.

The report also said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.8 percent in February from 2.6 percent in January.

"Taking it altogether we have a picture of strong job creation with the tightening labor market increasingly generating wage and inflationary pressures," said ING Senior Economist James Knightley.

The upbeat jobs data has reinforced expectations of an increase in interest rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

CME Group's FedWatch tool is currently indicating a 90.8 probability of a quarter-point rate hike by the central bank.

The Fed meeting is likely to be in the spotlight next week, with the central bank due to announce its decision on interest rates next Wednesday.

The announcement from the Fed may overshadow some key economic data, including reports on retail sales, producer and consumer price inflation, housing starts, and industrial production.

