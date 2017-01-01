NY AG Schneiderman To Join Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he is joining the lawsuit against President Trump's immigration ban.

Attorney General Schneiderman will formally join Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and fellow attorneys general in the suit that was filed in the Western District of Washington.



Schneiderman released the following statement, "President Trump's latest executive order is a Muslim Ban by another name, imposing policies and protocols that once again violate the Equal Protection Clause and Establishment Clause of the United State Constitution."

In the new updated travel ban issued this week, citizens of six majority-Muslim countries will still be barred from entering America for the next three months. Syria, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan are the countries listed in the new ban. Iraqis will now be exempt from the ban and the indefinite exclusion on Syrian refugees has also been lifted, once a 120-day period has expired.

In January, Trump banned immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries, but it sparked confusion at airports and mass protests. A federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended Trump's order, allowing refugees and visa holders from those seven countries to enter the U.S.

