Gold Stocks Rebounding Despite Drop In Price Of Metal

3:52p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower over the past few weeks, gold stocks are seeing significant strength during trading on Friday. The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 3.3 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in well over two months.



Advertisement

The rebound by gold stocks comes despite a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery dipped $1.80 to $1,201.40 an ounce.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



