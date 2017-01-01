Mar 10, 4:59 p.m., New York
Gold Stocks Rebounding Despite Drop In Price Of Metal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower over the past few weeks, gold stocks are seeing significant strength during trading on Friday. The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 3.3 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in well over two months.

The rebound by gold stocks comes despite a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery dipped $1.80 to $1,201.40 an ounce.

