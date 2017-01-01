U.N. Secretary-General Condemns Terrorist Bombings In Syrian Capital Of Damascus

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.N. Secretary-General condemned the terrorist bombings in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The Secretary-General is appalled by the utter disregard for human life displayed by the perpetrators, and extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, many of whom were pilgrims. Those responsible for the bombings, and anyone carrying out attacks against civilians, must be held accountable.

A Syrian jihadist group affiliated with al-Qaeda reportedly has claimed responsibility for a twin bombing on Friday in the capital Damascus that killed at least 40.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham said the attack was "a message to Iran" over the country's support for Syrian president Bashar al Assad.

The majority of dead were Iraqi pilgrims, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory put the death toll at 74, but the figure was not confirmed.

