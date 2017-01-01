Japan Machine Orders On Tap For Monday

5:15p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January figures for machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Machine orders were up 6.7 percent both on month and on year in December.

Japan also will see January results for the tertiary industry index and February numbers for producer prices. The tertiary industry index in December was down 0.4 percent on month.



Advertisement

Producer prices are expected to add 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in January.

Australia will see January figures for credit card purchases and balances; in December, they were at A$27.7 billion and A$52.8 billion, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide Q4 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the third quarter, industrial production fell 1.3 percent on quarter and 0.1 percent on year, while producer prices jumped an annual 3.9 percent.

The Philippines will release Q4 numbers for current account; in the third quarter, the current account surplus was $979 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



