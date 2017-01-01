Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.2% In February

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was in line with expectations following the 0.6 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, prices advanced 1.0 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 0.7 percent on month and 10.1 percent on year.

