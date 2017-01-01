Japan Core Machine Orders Fall 3.2% In January

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan slipped a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 837.9 billion yen.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in December.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 8.2 percent - again shy of forecasts for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 6.7 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell 10.0 percent on month and gained 8.6 percent on year to 2,236.9 billion yen.

Manufacturing orders shed 10.0 percent on month and 22.0 percent on year to 330.9 billion yen in January, while non-manufacturing orders added 0.7 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year to 507.6 billion yen.

Government orders surged 20.4 percent on month and surged 64.1 percent on year to 354.6 billion yen. Orders from overseas gained 3.2 percent on month and 25.9 percent on year to 880.6 billion yen. Orders from agencies dropped 10.4 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year to 108.0 billion yen.

For the first quarter of 2017, core machine orders are forecast to have gained 1.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year.

Also on Monday, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.2 percent on month in February - in line with expectations following the 0.6 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, prices advanced 1.0 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 0.7 percent on month and 10.1 percent on year.

