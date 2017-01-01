Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

10:28p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday, tracking the modest gains on Wall Street Friday following the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Nevertheless, gains are modest in most markets as investors turned cautious amid expectations of a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The U.S. Labor Department said Friday that non-farm payroll employment jumped by 235,000 jobs in February after surging up by a revised 238,000 jobs in January. Economists had expected employment to climb by about 195,000 jobs. The upbeat jobs data reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.

The Australian market is declining despite the modest gains on Wall Street, as better than expected U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week. Investors are also cautious ahead of the results of Wednesday's Dutch elections.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 28.90 points or 0.50 percent to 5,746.70, off a low of 5,744.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 26.70 points or 0.46 percent to 5,784.50.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak as crude oil prices extended losses Friday. Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is down almost 2 percent.

The major miners are lower amid flat iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is down 1 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are rising even as gold prices declined Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 6 percent.

Wagering and poker machine maker Tabcorp has sought the Australia Competition Tribunal's approval to go ahead with its A$11 billion merger with Tatts Group, after the ACCC earlier identified competition concerns. Tabcorp shares are rising more than 2 percent, whie Tatts Group shares are losing almost 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see January figures for credit card purchases and balances today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7543, up from US$0.7519 on Friday.

The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher, as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. Investors shrugged off weaker than core machinery orders data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 30.26 points or 0.15 percent to 19,634.87, after touching a low of 19,531.51 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Toshiba is rising almost 4 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent, while Sony is losing 0.6 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is seeking buyers for shares in Toshiba Tec, a subsidiary listed on the first section of the Toshiba Stock Exchange, as part of the company's efforts to rebuild its financial position.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging down less than 0.1 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.4 percent after crude oil prices extended losses Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Pioneer Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent, while NTT Docomo and Sumitomo Chemical are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, T&D Holdings is losing more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan slipped a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in January, coming in at 837.9 billion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in December.

The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.2 percent on month in February, in line with expectations, following the 0.6 percent increase in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is advancing more than 1 percent as political chaos in the country eased after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove President Park Geun-hye from office. Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modestly higher, while Indonesia is edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of February. While the report generated some buying interest, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow edged up 44.79 points or 0.2 percent to 20,902.98, the Nasdaq climbed 22.92 points or 0.4 percent to 5,861.73 and the S&P 500 rose 7.73 points or 0.3 percent to 2,372.60.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Friday, extending steep weekly losses on demand concerns, a U.S. supply glut and a strong dollar. April WTI crude fell 79 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $48.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, having plunged 9.1 percent this week.

