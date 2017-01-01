Mar 13, 1:05 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

UK House Prices Rise Most In A Year

12:30a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at their fastest pace in twelve months in February, figures from Acadata and LSL showed Monday.

Advertisement

House prices grew 0.6 percent in February from January driven by higher London prices. Average house prices totaled GBP 297,832. Prices had increased only 0.3 percent in January.

However, the annual house price growth eased to 2.4 percent, the lowest since 2013, from 3.1 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?