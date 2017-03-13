DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG: Launch of mandatory convertible securities (english)

13-March-2017 / 07:05 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

HOCHDORF Group Press Release: Launch of mandatory convertible securities

Launch of the mandatory convertible securities

Hochdorf, 13 March 2017 - HOCHDORF Holding AG launches an offering of mandatory convertible securities in the amount of CHF 218,490,000 due 2020 to finance, in part, the acquisition of a majority stake in the Pharmalys Group.

HOCHDORF Holding AG announces today the launch of an offering of mandatory convertible securities due 2020 in an aggregate amount of CHF 218,490,000, of which a maximum of CHF 131,005,000 is reserved for the partial financing of the 51% stake in the Pharmalys Group. For this portion of the mandatory convertible securities, the advance subscription rights of existing shareholders is excluded in favor of the seller, Amir Mechria. The gross proceeds of CHF 87,485,000 from the issuance of the remaining mandatory convertible securities for which advance subscription rights of existing shareholders is granted will be used for general corporate funding purposes.

The Pharmalys Group is a leading distributor of infant nutrition based on milk and cereals under its own brands Primalac, Swisslac and Swisslac Cereals. The products are sold to end consumers in over 40 countries in the Near East, Africa and Asia. The companies of the Pharmalys Group realized 2016 consolidated sales of CHF 63.6 million with an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 14.9 million.



Neue Helvetische Bank is acting as lead manager for the mandatory convertible securities and our important shareholders, ZMP Invest AG, Luzern, and Innovent Holding AG, Wollerau, have irrevocably agreed to fully exercise their advance subscription rights for mandatory convertible securities and to purchase, at the issue price, all remaining mandatory convertible securities not subscribed for by existing shareholders in the offering.

The main terms and conditions of the mandatory convertible securities are as follows:

Issuer HOCHDORF Holding AG, Siedereistrasse 9, CH-6281 Hochdorf ("HOCHDORF") Lead Manager Neue Helvetische Bank AG Issue Price 100.0% Interest Amount 3.50% per annum of the principal amount, payable semi-annually in arrears on 30 March and 30 September, for the first time 30 September 2017 Offering The offering consists of (i) a public offering of CHF 87,485,000 equivalent of mandatory convertible securities ("Tranche A MCS") to existing shareholders of the Issuer in Switzerland and certain other existing shareholders of the Issuer outside of Switzerland and the United States and (ii) a private placement of CHF 131,005,000 equivalent of MCS ("Tranche B MCS") to Mr. Amir Mechria, in each case in compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Advance Subscription Rights to Existing shareholders of HOCHDORF Existing Shareholders receive advance subscription rights in proportion to their shareholding as of the reference date (13 March 2017) to subscribe for Tranche A MCS ("Rights") during the Rights Exercise Period, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Rights are excluded with regard to Tranche B MCS. Each holder of 82 Registered Shares is entitled to subscribe to one Tranche A MCS with a nominal value of CHF 5,000 at the Issue Price. Rights will not be listed. Rights Exercise Period 14 March 2017 until 28 March 2017, 12:00 (CET) Commitments ZMP Invest AG, Luzern and Innovent Holding AG, Wollerau, have irrevocably agreed to exercise Rights allocated to them in the offering of the Tranche A MCS and purchase at the Issue Price all remaining Tranche A MCS that are not subscribed for by existing shareholders via Rights. Settlement Date and First Day of 30 March 2017 Trading Issue Size CHF 218,490,000 Term, Maturity Date 3 years, until 30 March 2020 Principal Amount CHF 5,000 per MCS or a multiple thereof Conversion Right At the option of the holders, the MCS may be converted into Registered Shares at the then prevailing Conversion Price during the conversion period from 3 January 2018 up to and including 13 March 2020. Fractions in the amount of more than CHF 10.00 will be compensated in cash. Accelerated Conversion Events Under certain conditions the MCS may be converted into Registered Shares prior to Maturity Date at the then prevailing Conversion Price. For further information see the issue and listing prospectus of 10 March 2017. Mandatory Conversion The MCS will be mandatorily converted into Registered Shares at the then prevailing Conversion Price on Maturity Date. Form The MCS and all rights in connection therewith are evidenced in the form of a permanent global certificate in accordance with Art. 973b CO. Holders of MCS will not have the right to request printing and physical delivery of individually certificated MCS. Conversion Price CHF 304.67 Adjustment of Conversion Price In accordance with the terms and conditions of the MCS, inter alia in case of cash distributions such as dividends or nominal value repayments of more than CHF 4.50 per Registered Share and annum. Source of Shares Registered Shares of the Issuer out of conditional capital Registered Shares Registered Shares of the Issuer with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each Dividend Entitlement The Registered Shares to be delivered upon conversion of the MCS will be new Registered Shares with the same entitlements as the other outstanding Registered Shares (with exceptions). Paying and Conversion Agent Neue Helvetische Bank AG, Zurich Swiss Taxation For Swiss tax purposes, the interest of 3.50% per annum of the principal amount is split into two components: (i) 1.75% per annum option premium component and (ii) 1.75% per annum interest component. Offering and Transfer Restrictions United States of America / U.S. persons, United Kingdom and European Economic Area Listing Application for provisional admission to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of 30 March 2017 will be made. Governing Law / Jurisdiction Swiss law / Zurich 1, Switzerland MCS Swiss Security No.: 35'275'641 ISIN: Registered Shares CH0352756412 Ticker: HOC17 Advance Subscription Rights Swiss Security No.: 2'466'652 ISIN: CH0024666528 Ticker: HOCN Swiss Security No.: 35'288'516 ISIN: CH0352885161

Disclaimer This document does not constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for securities or shares of HOCHDORF Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of Articles 652a or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors should make their decision to buy or exercise securities solely based on the prospectus dated 10 March 2017 which is available free of charge from Neue Helvetische Bank AG, Zurich, Switzerland (telephone: +41 (0)44 204 56 19; email: prospectus@nhbag.ch) and HOCHDORF Holding AG (telephone: +41 (0)41 914 65 62, email: ir@hochdorf.com). Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision.

This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities or shares of HOCHDORF Holding AG, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

The securities and HOCHDORF Holding AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The securities and the HOCHDORF Holding AG shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities and the HOCHDORF Holding AG shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus to the public on the securities will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

The HOCHDORF Group, based in Hochdorf, achieved a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 551.5 million in 2016. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, employing 630 staff as of 31.12.2016. Made from natural ingredients such as milk, wheat germ and oil seeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to our health and wellbeing since 1895 - from babies to senior citizens. Its customers include the food industry and the wholesale and retail sectors. Its products are sold in over 90 countries. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).

Language: English Company: HOCHDORF Holding AG Siedereistrasse 9 6281 Hochdorf Switzerland Phone: +41 41 914 65 65 Fax: +41 41 914 66 66 E-mail: hochdorf@hochdorf.com Internet: www.hochdorf.com ISIN: CH0024666528 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

