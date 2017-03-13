DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses final 2016 figures (english)

Preliminary figures confirmed - dividend +40% - New gross margin, EBITDA and EBIT records - Guidance renewed - EPS 100 Cents targeted for 2020

Wessling, March 13, 2017 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, during the annual accounts press conference today confirmed the preliminary 2016 figures which had been disclosed on February 13, with new gross margin and operating profit records and strong operating cash flows. Most figures are in fact slightly better than initially reported.



Sales amounted to EUR 167.07 mln (PY: 160.38 / +4.2%), while gross margin climbed to a new record of EUR 91.43 mln (PY: 84.52 / +8.2%), with a strong contribution of EUR 44.73 mln (PY: 39.58 / +13%) from M+M Software. Gross margin from VAR business was EUR 46.70 mln (PY: 44.94 / +3.9%), thereof EUR 25.73 mln (PY: 22.10 / +16.4%) from M+M services. All in all, gross margin from proprietary software and services grew by 14.2% to EUR 70.46 mln (PY: 61.68), while due to the current transition from license sale to a rental model the gross margin from resale of Autodesk software fell to EUR 20.97 mln (PY: 22.84 / -8.2%).

Operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate EUR 15.76 mln (PY: 12.81 / +23%), with EUR 10.66 mln (PY: 8.21 / +30%) coming from Software and EUR 5.09 mln (PY: 4.60 / +11%) from the VAR Business. Due to significantly lower PPA amortisation the EBIT increase was even higher: Group EBIT climbed to EUR 12.49 mln (PY: 8.47 / +47%). Operating yield increased to 9.4% (PY: 8.0%) for EBITDA and 7.5% (PY: 5.3%) for EBIT.

Net profit after minority shares jumped by 70% to EUR 6.59 mln (PY: 3.87), or 40 Cents (PY: 24) per share. Net profit includes the non-cash items PPA amortisation and deferred taxes amounting to EUR -1.73 mln (PY: 2.28) or 11 Cents (PY: 14) per share and negative currency exchange effects amounting to EUR -0.14 mln (PY: +0.27).

Operating cash flows were EUR 14.64 mln (PY: 14.73) or 90 Cents per share (PY: 91). Net of a EUR 3 mln non-recurring amount, previous year's strong cash flows were exceeded by 25%.

Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 10 to pay a dividend increased by 40% to 35 Cents (PY: 25).

M+M CEO Adi Drotleff also gave a short- to medium-term guidance: 'Due to the retarding effect of Autodesk's transition to rental by the end of July, the year 2017 is expected to start slightly slower and like 2016 to come in rather at the lower end of the long-standing growth spectrum. We target 2017 gross margin growing by 7-8% to EUR 98-99 mln, EBITDA at EUR 17.5 to 18.5 mln (+11-17%) and net result at EUR 8.5 to 9.3 mln (+29%-41%) or 52-57 Cents per share. In 2018 we expect a strong growth rebound in the VAR Business, hence group gross margin to grow by 11-12% to approx. EUR 110 mln, EBITDA adding approx. EUR 4 mln to approx. EUR 22 mln and net result coming in around EUR 11.5 mln or 70 Cents/share. From 2019 onwards an annual EUR 3-4 mln EBITDA increase is targeted to correspond with an annual EUR 2-3 mln / 13-20 Cents per share net profit improvement, so by 2020 net profit should reach one Euro per share.'

Assuming we achieve these targets we plan to raise the dividend for the year 2017 to 45-50 Cents, for 2018 to approx. 60 Cents and then annually by additional 10-15 Cents.

