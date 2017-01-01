Computacenter FY16 Pretax Profit Declines

2:35a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported profit before tax of 87.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016, a decrease of 31.3 percent in actual currency, having been significantly assisted by a gain on the disposal of the Group's subsidiary, RDC, during 2015. This resulted in the Group's statutory earnings per share decreasing by 36.3 percent to 52.3 pence in 2016 from 82.1 pence, prior year. Adjusted profit before tax decreased by 4.3 percent in constant currency to 86.4 million pounds, and by 0.6 percent in actual currency. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 1.1 percent to 54.0 pence.



The Group's statutory revenues increased by 6.1 percent to 3.24 billion pounds from 3.06 billion pounds, prior year, in actual currency. Adjusted revenues decreased by 0.5 percent in constant currency to 3.24 billion pounds, and increased by 6.3 percent in actual currency.

Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter plc, said: 'Whilst in 2016 we had record adjusted EPS, it was a year of mixed fortune with the UK business profitability reducing materially but the overall Group performance showing resilience due to the strength in Germany and the turnaround in France. The Group should have a year of progress in 2017, with a rebalancing of profits between the first and second halves of the year towards the historical pattern."

The Board of Computacenter plc proposed a final dividend of 15.0 pence per share. The interim dividend paid on 14 October 2016 was 7.2 pence per share. Together with the final dividend, this brings the total ordinary dividend for 2016 to 22.2 pence per share, representing a 3.7 percent increase from 2015. Subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM, the proposed dividend will be paid on 9 June 2017. The dividend record date is set as 12 May 2017.

