Murray International Turns To Positive Return In FY16, Lifts Dividend

2:47a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment trust Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 return on ordinary activities before tax was 430.21 million pounds, compared to loss of 92.13 million pounds a year ago.

Return per Ordinary share with full conversion of B Ordinary shares was 333.2 pence, compared to loss of 71.8 pence last year.



Advertisement

The company's net asset value or NAV for the year posted a total return of 40.3%, a very strong performance when compared with the total return of 25.8% from the Company's benchmark.

Further, the company said its Board is now recommending a final dividend of 16.0p, higher than last year's 15.0p. If approved, the total Ordinary dividends for the year will amount to 47.5p, an increase of 2.2% from last year.

Looking ahead, Chairman Kevin Carter said, "... 2017 is likely to provide a stern test for financial markets and the delivery of the Company's investment objective."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



