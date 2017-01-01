Bovis Homes Reject Merger Proposals; Discussions With Galliford Try Ongoing

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc (BVS.L) announced it has received potential merger proposals from Redrow plc and Galliford Try plc. The Board of Bovis reviewed the proposals and concluded that both offers should be rejected. The Board of Bovis said it will continue to consider all strategic alternatives. The Group also noted that its discussions with Galliford Try are ongoing.



Redrow proposed a share and cash transaction for Bovis Homes. The Board of Bovis Homes concluded that the Redrow proposal was not in the interests of Bovis shareholders as the cash element of the offer would require shareholders to crystallise value at the current Bovis valuation. Bovis Homes said Redrow subsequently indicated that it was not willing to improve the terms of its proposal and discussions were terminated.

Galliford Try proposed an all-share transaction for the company. Galliford Try has proposed to Bovis that the equity in the combined group would be split 52.25% to Galliford Try shareholders and 47.75% to Bovis shareholders.

