Turkey's Current Account Deficit Widens In January

3:01a.m.

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in January from the prior year, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reported Monday.

The current account deficit widened to $2.76 billion in January from $2.2 billion in the prior year.



Advertisement

The shortfall on goods trade increased to $3.1 billion from $2.68 billion a year ago. At the same time, the services trade showed a surplus of $578 million versus $810 million in the previous year.

The deficit on primary income narrowed to $399 million from $441 million prior year. Meanwhile, the secondary income rose to $164 million from $115 million.

The capital account showed a deficit of $16 million compared to a surplus of $15 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



