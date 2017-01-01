Romania Jan Industrial Production Expands

3:08a.m.

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Advertisement

Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in January. Manufacturing production alone climbed by 6.5 percent.

Energy sector output advanced 4.3 percent over the year, while mining production declined by 7.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production registered a decrease of 0.5 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



