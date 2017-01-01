Mar 13, 4:07 a.m., New York
Romania Jan Industrial Production Expands

3:08a.m.

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.

Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in January. Manufacturing production alone climbed by 6.5 percent.

Energy sector output advanced 4.3 percent over the year, while mining production declined by 7.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production registered a decrease of 0.5 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

