Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with interests in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig James Harvey as Chief Operating Officer ('COO') of the Company. Having been a consultant to Vast as Chief Geologist since 2013, Mr Harvey has a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Company's established mining portfolio, which includes two producing mines, both of which were commissioned during Mr Harvey's tenure. As COO, Mr Harvey will support the continued advancement of these assets, including targeting increased zinc and copper production at the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania ('Manaila') and increased gold production at the Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe ('Pickstone-Peerless'). He will also be integral in the planned commissioning of the Company's third mine, the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, subject to receipt of a mining licence.

As a qualified geologist with over 28 years operating experience, Mr Harvey has proven success in Mineral Resource Management, Production Geology, Mineral Resource Evaluation, Mineral Economics and Strategic Mine Planning. He began his career with Gold Fields in South Africa, where he worked on various gold, platinum, coal and exploration projects, before joining Harmony Gold, with responsibility for managing multiple mineral resources and completing due diligence on acquisition opportunities. He later joined Ravensgate in Perth, Australia, where he conducted numerous resource estimations, valuations and technical reports mainly in gold, uranium, copper and iron ore.

As Chief Geologist to Vast since September 2013, Mr Harvey has delivered a number of milestone achievements for the Company, including the completion of the maiden JORC compliant mineral resource estimate at Manaila, the commencement of operations in respect of open pit design, grade control modelling and reporting at Pickstone-Peerless and the management and design of metallurgical test work to produce separate copper, zinc and precious metal concentrates at Manaila.

He is a member of the Geological Society of South Africa, of the Australian Institute of Geoscience, and holds a National Higher Diploma in Economic Geology (1992).

Roy Pitchford, Chief Executive of Vast, commented: "On behalf of the Board, management, staff and shareholders, I am delighted to welcome Craig as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Already an integral part of our senior management team, I am convinced that as COO he will play an even greater role in managing the operations of Vast and developing the Company into the larger mineral producing entity it desires to be.

"Thanks to his fastidious work approach and proven success in advancing the Company's mining activities, Craig has won the respect and co-operation of everyone involved in the Company's operations in both Zimbabwe and Romania. Together with the other senior management, I look forward to working with him to build upon these successes as we aim to increase production."



Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.

Vast Resources currently operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015. The Company's portfolio also includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine, with further upside available via the 4.6Mt tailings dam at Faneata, which is comprised of approximately 40 years of tailings from the high grade Baita Plai Mine, located 7km away.

The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a 25 per cent. interest(*) in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

(*) Vast ownership is currently 50% (25.01% when SSCG Africa Holdings Ltd financing conditions precedent are fulfilled as per announcement on 30 January 2017).

