^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2017 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Striebich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.90 EUR 75800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.90 EUR 75800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33529 13.03.2017

