DAX Holds Steady Led By Banks

4:36a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares held steady in early trade Monday as investors took the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates in their stride and turned their attention to the upcoming Dutch election.

Also, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to deliver opening remarks at a joint conference organized by the European Central Bank and Massachusetts Institute of Technology later today.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points or 0.17 percent at 11,983 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank rose about 1 percent each.

Wirecard rallied 2.5 percent after the financial services and technology company announced an agreement with Citigroup subsidiaries to purchase the customer portfolio of Citi's merchant acquiring business in 11 markets in Asia Pacific.

Innogy SE shares fell 1.5 percent after the energy firm pointed to a "challenging" environment in key areas of its business, including renewables.

Volkswagen shares were marginally lower. As part of a $4.3 billion deal to settle claims over the emissions scandal, the automaker on Friday pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

