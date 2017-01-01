CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Draghi Speech

4:49a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Monday as commodities like copper and oil showed a mixed trend and market participants braced for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates this week.



The dollar steadied after a three-day fall and copper prices recovered from their biggest weekly fall since December, while oil extended last week's decline below $50 a barrel on worries about rising U.S. supplies.

The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 4,993 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.

On a light day on the economic front, investors await ECB President Mario Draghi's speech later in the day for further direction.

