FTSE 100 Inches Higher For Second Day

5:25a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K shares rose for a second straight session on Monday, with corporate deal-making activity and higher metals prices helping underpin sentiment.

The focus also remained on Brexit bill debate after Brexit secretary David Davis warned Conservative MPs not to "tie the Prime Minister's hands" by backing amendments to the Article 50 bill.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,351 in late opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.

Engineering contractor Amec Foster jumped as much as 16 percent after it agreed the terms of an all-share offer from oilfield services company John Wood Group.

Shares of Bovis Homes Group soared 8 percent. The housebuilder has rejected two potential offers for the firm from Redrow and Galliford Try and said it was still in talks with Galliford.

Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent as copper prices recovered from their biggest weekly fall since December.

HSBC Holdings shares rose 1 percent after the bank said it appointed insurance executive Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as chairman.

Energy giant BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Tullow Oil shed half a percent as oil extended last week's decline below $50 a barrel on worries about rising U.S. supplies.

