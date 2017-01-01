Denmark Trade Surplus Shrinks In January

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased at the start of the year, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to DKK 7.5 billion in January from DKK 7.8 billion in December.



Exports dropped 3.0 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 6.1 percent climb in the prior month. Similarly, imports slid 2.7 percent from December, when it grew by 2.8 percent.

Shipments to EU countries dipped 8.0 percent over the month, while those to non-EU countries rose by 5.0 percent.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus shrank to DKK 18.5 billion in January from DKK 21.5 billion in the previous month.

