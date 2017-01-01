Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in January as the pace of decrease in imports outpaced the fall in exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The trade deficit declined to EUR 175.4 million in January from EUR 240.1 million in December. In the same period of 2016, the shortfall was EUR 116.6 million.

Exports dropped 8.6 percent in January from December to EUR 808.7 million and imports fell 12.5 percent to EUR 984.1 million. On a yearly basis, exports and imports grew 13.3 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.

