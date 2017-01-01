Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In January

7:03a.m.

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade gap widened in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose notably to EUR 941 million in January from EUR 689 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 1.4 billion.

In nominal terms, both exports and imports surged by 19.6 percent and 22.3 percent, respectively in January from last year.

Excluding Fuels and lubricants, exports jumped 17.1 percent over the year and imports rose by 14.6 percent.

