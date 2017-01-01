ParkerVision Files Motion To Terminate Its ITC Investigation

7:08a.m.

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) announced that in light of a recent ruling by the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) disallowing key factual evidence in the company's ITC proceedings, it is filing a motion to terminate ITC investigation. The company determined that it can no longer proceed with its case before the Commission.



Advertisement

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker said: "While we are disappointed that we were not allowed to present key evidence that could significantly impact the outcome of this case, we believe the termination of these proceedings is the appropriate strategic decision for the company. Our objective to obtain fair compensation for Qualcomm's infringement of our patent rights remains unchanged, and we will continue to take steps toward pursuing this goal."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



