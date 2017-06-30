Wall Street To Remain Weak Ahead Of FOMC Meeting

7:10a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - It is a very weak start for the week with a lean economic data calendar and with no major corporate reports. Traders are waiting the FOMC meetings scheduled on 13 to 14 and the decisions to be revealed on Wednesday. Asian shares climbed broadly for the day, while European shares are trending up. However, initial trading in U.S. Future Index point to a lower start.

As of 7:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 4.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday on the heels of the release of upbeat jobs data. The Dow edged up 44.79 points or 0.2 percent to 20,902.98, the Nasdaq climbed 22.92 points or 0.4 percent to 5,861.73 and the S&P 500 rose 7.73 points or 0.3 percent to 2,372.60.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve's Labor Market Conditions Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the index was at 1.3.



Advertisement

In the corporate segment, HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) said it agreed to buy privately-held health engagement management and member analytics firm Eliza Corp. for a cash purchase price of $170 million.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to HMS's 2017 earnings, and is expected to close by early second quarter of 2017.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) announced that its EVP and CFO, Mark Funk, will be stepping down as CFO on June 30, 2017.

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group's agreement to buy Dick Clark Productions Inc. for $1 billion has been scrapped. Eldridge Industries, the owner of Dick Clark, said that one of its affiliates terminated the agreement to sell off the TV production company to Wanda, after the Chinese firm failed to honor contractual obligations.

It was in November last year that Wanda, run by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, agreed to a takeover of Dick Clark, which runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, among others.

Asian stocks rose broadly higher on Monday. Chinese shares advanced. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 24.26 points or 0.76 percent to 3,237.02, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 261 points or 1.11 percent at 23,829 in late trade.

Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to close at a 15-month high. The benchmark Nikkei closed up 29.14 points or 0.15 percent at 19,633.75. The broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent higher at 1,577.40.

Australian shares fell slightly, dragged down by financials and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.30 points or 0.32 percent at 5,757.30. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.60 points or 0.29 percent lower at 5,794.60.

European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 4.84 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is up 12.05 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of UK is gaining 11.46 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 3.09 points or 0.03 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 index, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is declining 0.09 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



