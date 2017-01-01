Gold Holds $1204 After Last Week's Losses

7:16a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Monday morning as focus shifted to this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is likely to raise interest rates on Wednesday, following strong economic data including another blockbuster jobs report for February.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen recently said policymakers will "evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate."

April gold was up $3 at $1204 an ounce.

Gold tumbled last week as economic optimism led to diminished appetite for safe haven assets.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve's Labor Market Conditions Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the index was at 1.3.

