California DMV Says Driverless Cars Don't Need Human Drivers

8:25a.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The California State proposed new regulations for the testing and deployment of fully autonomous vehicles, dropping an earlier requirement that a human driver had to be present while testing on public roads.

The state's Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV also backed down on a previous rule that required a steering wheel and pedals in the vehicles for the operator to take back control.



Advertisement

The latest regulations are expected to finally prepare self driving cars move from testing to commercialization. The state's DMV had published draft regulations in late 2015 that required human drivers, a steering wheel and pedals.

The self-driving cars are expected to eliminate the human error that causes 90 percent of crashes. In the state, some 3,000 people die on the roads every year.

California DMV Chief Counsel Brian Soublet during a conference call said, "When we think of driverless vehicles they can either have conventional controls, which are steering wheels, pedals, things like that, or they cannot."

For companies testing vehicles without conventional controls, the approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has to be shown to the California DMV, Soublet said. In early 2016, NHTSA reportedly said that self-driving software systems can also be considered drivers.

California-based Alphabet Inc. is developing self-driving software and vehicles through its Waymo division. Responding to the previous draft regulations, the company had said that it was gravely disappointed. Google has been developing prototypes with no steering wheel or pedals.

The proposed regulations have a 45-day public comment period that ends on April 24, which will be followed by a public hearing. The California DMV expects the rules to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



